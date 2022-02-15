BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Residents living in the old Cedar Grove area along Redwood Avenue can expect flooding to go down soon.

On Tuesday, the Bay County Commission approved a plan to replace the old drainage system along Redwood Avenue.

The current pipes do not drain properly, causing problems for residents. Commissioner Doug Moore said county staff has put funds aside to replace these pipes. They will be working on pricing with future contractors.

A new system will be installed with 2,400 linear feet of a 48-inch culvert. Moore said during repairs they will also be adding drain catchers for debris.

“There are a lot of low to moderate-income people that live in this neighborhood,” Moore said. “It’s one of the things that helped it qualify. This is one of the things that will affect a more economically disadvantaged portion of our community. Hopefully, there will be no more flooding issues and the water will evacuate a lot quicker.”

Moore said since they just voted on the improvement on Tuesday. The next step will be for the project to go out to bid within 90 days.

There is no current timeline for this project, but commissioners expect relief for residents living in the Cedar Grove area within a year.