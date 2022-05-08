BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — This upcoming Wednesday, CareerSource Gulf Coast will hold two workshops to help you find the right fit for employment.

On Wednesday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m. CareerSource will hold a resume workshop until 11:00 a.m.

CareerSource said when you complete their resume workshop, you will walk away with a complete and professional resume that you created.

There is no cost to attend, but you must have an active Employ Florida account.

Once you’ve made your account, contact CareerSource Gulf Coast to reserve your spot.

There are a couple of requirements for the class: you must have basic computer skills like Microsoft Word and be able to type.

If you need assistance, you can call the job center at 850-872-4340 for a one-on-one appointment.

Shortly after the resume workshop, beginning at 1:00 p.m. there will be a job search workshop until 4:00 p.m.

This workshop is for anyone looking to re-enter the workforce, looking for a new job or career change.

CareerSource Gulf Coast said this workshop will help you learn how to craft a job search strategy that will help you land a job.

Some of the courses include where to find jobs, how to apply, basics of the resume, interview prep and cover letters.

You will also need an Employ Florida account for this workshop, as well, so someone at CareerSource can sign you up.

Learn more about these workshops and how to sign up.