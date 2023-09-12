PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – There is a lot going on in the next few weeks at Camp Helen State Park in Panama City.

From eco-tours to kayak rentals, fishing opportunities, and even a lake cleanup.

There is certainly something for everyone to enjoy.

The cleanup of Lake Powell is this Saturday, September 16th from 8 a.m. to noon at the park.

The eco-tours will be held this Thursday, September 14th, and next Wednesday, September 20th from 9 to 11 a.m.

Space is limited so the sooner you sign up the better.

Although it is difficult to turn those interested away.

“We ask for reservations because we want to cap it at ten. So we’re giving you the best experience,” said Camp Helen Park Services Specialist Melissa Floyd. “But we had a few more come in and we can’t turn anyone away. It’s great, we love to have people join the park, join us.”

Kayak rentals are available every day and fishing rods, bait, and other gear are always available for purchase and rental when you enter the park.

For more information on the lake cleanup, kayak eco-tours, or other Camp Helen events, click here.