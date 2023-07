This photo of a Thursday morning crash in Callaway was provided by Josie On The Go.

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A wreck involving a dump truck and another vehicle has caused a road closure in Callaway.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office notified the public about the incident at 11 a.m. Thursday. they are urging motorists to avoid Boat Race Road and Tyndall Parkway.

Details about the crash, including injuries, are not yet available. We will have more information as it is released.