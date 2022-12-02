CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — BASIC NWFL and PanCare are holding a two-day event to honor World Aids Day.

Since COVID healthcare providers have seen an up-tick in HIV and other STD related cases.

“Since COVID testing, people weren’t getting tested as much,” BASIC’s Executive Director, Ed Cox said. “So we’re starting to see a spike in STDs, HIV especially and people don’t know their status. And therefore, they pass it along to others.”

To combat this spike local healthcare providers are offering free testing for everything from HIV and Hepatitis-C, to their glucose levels and blood pressure.

For those who test positive for HIV, healthcare providers were present to assist them with the recovery processes.

“If you test positive for us, you become part of what we call our ‘continuum of care’, you become a client of ours, and we just help you meet daily life’s needs,” Cox said.

BASIC also offers testing year round at its offices, and can schedule at-home appointments.

Healthcare providers are confident efforts like these will help bring HIV cases under control.

The second day of the event will be on December 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.