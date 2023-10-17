CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Three men were charged with possession of methamphetamine, manufacture of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, and failure to register as a felon Monday in a Callaway home that Bay County Sheriff’s officials call a “nuisance” home.

25-year-old Charles Anderson, 27-year-old Diontrae Banks, and 32-year-old Aron Kochakian are just the latest batch of arrests to have come from the home.

Earlier this year, eight individuals with active warrants were arrested. Last week, another arrest was made.

“I think we had 21 calls for service, warrant arrest, search warrants, suspicious people, neighbors complaining about the activity going on over there. I think we responded to overdoses over there,” said Corporal Jacob McGowin, who works with the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division.

Officials say the home’s owners are a mother and son, both of whom are in jail. As a result, the residence has become a revolving door for those with active warrants.

“We will arrest someone from the house, they’ll be sentenced to prison, and then it seems like a new group comes in there,” said McGowin.

The home was determined to be in unlivable condition, with junk in the yard and no running water or electricity.

“This house has just become unlivable. So the measures are being taken that may be time for the house to come down,” said McGowin.

On Tuesday, Callaway code enforcement workers could be seen examining the house.