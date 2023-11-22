CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway officials are building a tribute to local veterans and Bay County’s rich military tradition.

The city is building a memorial wall at Veterans Park. They’re selling brick pavers, embossed with the name of a veteran or active duty military personnel.

The 4 X 8-inch brick can hold up to 54 characters.

There is currently space for 280 bricks. 138 bricks have already been ordered.

“I thought it was important that we have something in its veterans park. What better spot than to have a wall of honor to honor our veterans and our soon-to-be veterans, “City of Callaway Mayor Pamn Henderson said.

BCL Contractors are building the wall for free. If you’re interested in buying one of the bricks, they’re $50.

You can get the forms at the city hall or download them on the city’s website.

Officials say they plan on unveiling the wall of honor in January.