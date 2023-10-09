CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Sunday, what started as a personal fire ended up burning a small portion of woods near Sandy Creek.

Callaway Firefighters responded to a call at 10:30 a.m. reporting a mobile home, RV, truck, and boast on fire. When responders arrived, the flames had spread to the surrounding wooded area.

Bay County, Springfield, and State forest firefighters joined and cut a fire break. It took 4 hours to bring the fires under control and as a result, 2.5 acres of land had burned down.

While the fire has been contained, Callaway fire units are continuing to monitor the area.

So far, no flare-ups have been reported.