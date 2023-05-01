CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 62-year-old Callaway man was killed in a wreck at about midnight Sunday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Fredrick Friendship, 62, was on Tyndall Parkway when he struck the median and lost control of the motorcycle, and was thrown into the roadway, deputies wrote.

“After the accident, as Friendship lay on the road, he was struck by a vehicle,” they added. “There was heavy rain and wind during the time of the accident.”

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.