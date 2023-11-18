CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning for the grand re-opening of John B. Gore Park.

Similar to many facilities in Lynn Haven, John B. Gore Park, was destroyed in 2018 during Hurricane Michael.

In May of 2022, Callaway officials began the renovation process for the park.

After a year, kids and families got the chance to celebrate.

From dawn till dusk, there’s something to do for everyone at the completed park.

“It’s been completely restored. So, the museums are back open. And now that we’ve renovated, we have pickleball, we’ve got a volleyball beach volleyball court now we’ve got basketball courts,” said Callaway Mayor Pamn Henderson.

There are also pavilions for small events, a one-room schoolhouse from the early 1900s, and two playgrounds for kids to enjoy.

Mayor Henderson says that she wants to make the Callaway community as nice as possible.