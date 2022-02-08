CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Tyndall Air Force Base rebuild seems to be opening up many opportunities for growth on the east side of Bay County.

Callaway city commissioners approved two separate development orders on Tuesday night that will result in hundreds of new homes.

The first subdivision, called Alexandra’s Park, will consist of 341 houses on 77 acres.



Alexandra’s Park

The other, called Callaway Bayou Townhomes, will feature 276 townhouses on more than 25 acres.



Callaway Bayou Townhomes

Plans call for both subdivisions to be built side-by-side next to Callaway Bayou and the Callaway Recreation Complex.

“With the rebuild of Tyndall Air Force Base, the need for housing is becoming almost critical at this point,” Callaway City Manager Eddie Cook said. “For us to continue to add new homes and rooftops, as we continue to rebuild after the hurricane, we’re super excited to have this opportunity come to our citizens.”

Cook said the developers are working with the city on funding for the entrance and exit roads.

He also said developers are planning on starting the single-phase construction within a matter of days.