CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Incumbent David T. Griggs defeated challenger James Kirkland in the Callaway Commission election.

Griggs got 432 votes or 58 percent of the vote for the Ward 2 seat, according to preliminary results from the Bay County Supervisor of Elections. Kirkland got 313 votes or 42 percent of the vote.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

“I am excited to be a commissioner again,” Callaway Commissioner Ward 2 David Griggs said. “I appreciate the balance of keeping me in office and I appreciate their confidence and I am sure we will, like I say, continue the progress.”