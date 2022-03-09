CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible tornado or strong winds came through the Callaway area on Tuesday, and it left a lot of damage behind it.

A mobile home park and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office substation were damaged in the storm. 

  • Courtesy BCSO
