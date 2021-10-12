Conversations continue in Callaway about Bob Little Road and Cherry Street intersection

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County residents continue to speak out about the Bob Little Road and Cherry Street intersection through emails, phone calls and Facebook.

There was no comment from the audience about the hot topic at Tuesday night’s Callaway commission meeting.

However, city manager Eddie Cook said he is aware of the talk around town.

“I know there’s a lot of conversations going on… We have not talked to the other cities yet,” Cook said. “I’m sure we’re gonna be having this conversation before long.”

He said he has only received one direct phone call from a Springfield resident about the intersection, but no one else has approached him about it.

Cook said the city of Callaway and Bay County stand by their recommendation of keeping the stop signs.

“I don’t think the county’s interested in trying to put the lights back on the same poles since they were hit three times in the last, I believe, 45 days,” he said.

Cook said insurance covers the traffic light. However, in order to replace the light, he said it needs to be built back better, which costs more money that what insurance will cover.

“The issue is not, ‘Do we repair the light?’ The issue is, this is a consistent and ongoing problem at that intersection,” Cook said. “So if we do want to keep it a light, we’re gonna need to raise that thing up and get it out of the way.”

Springfield and Parker city officials want the light replaced… And the sooner, the better.

“I know a lot of people are not into change,” Cook said. “Change can be very difficult… We are still monitoring the situation.”>