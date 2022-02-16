CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway officials are cleaning up two of the largest retention ponds in the city.

Back in October, crews began work on Fox Lakes and Lannie Rowe retention ponds.

75% of the ponds were covered with debris and invasive aquatic weeds.

Fox Lake is finished and city officials are preparing for the next phase.

Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said the cities long-term goals include adding amenities like a large fountain, fishing pier, and a kayak launch.

“Not only the residents here but the people that use the road that travel by here every day say they enjoy being able to drive by and see what once was an amenity is now an amenity again for our residents,” Cook said.

City officials are using the American Rescue Plan Act funding for the projects.

They have three other major stormwater projects out for bid.