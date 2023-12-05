CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The new fiscal year started on October 1 but Callaway Commissioners had to make the final approval on their budget Monday evening.

“This particular meeting was just a cleanup from an error of an advertisement that was put in the newspaper,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. “Nothing has changed in the budget. It’s the same as it was in October. We vetted through everything. There were no changes in the budget that we have passed tonight.”

State officials notified the city about an error with the documents they submitted.

“It’s important that those numbers are correct so that our citizens and anybody else that wants to look at our budget can see those numbers and see the correct numbers,” City of Callaway Mayor Pamn Henderson said.

Included in the budget is no change in the millage rate, which was set at 2.75 mills.

“You’ve heard everybody talk about raising taxes and it’s the goal of this commission and also city administration that we not raise taxes, we want to keep everything as is, and even strive to lower taxes as we can,” Cook said.

The budget was approved at Monday’s meeting, the next step is to send all the documents to the state again.