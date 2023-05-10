CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — For years, Callaway residents have been able to pick their trash collection company but that may soon be a thing of the past.

Next week the Callaway Commission will consider privatizing trash collection.

Some Callaway residents are upset that the city commission will consider privatizing trash pick-up.

“It’s another government regulation, a lot of approval,” resident Wallace Forehand said. “And they put your finger in your business and they’re taking away your rights.”

City Manager Eddie Cook said the primary goal is to help clean up the image of the city.

“Basically what that means is we will put the contract out for bid to handle the whole entire city through one company,” Cook said. “The city would handle all the billing. It would be added to their utility bill for water and wastewater.”

Cook also said it will help improve the conditions of roadways by controlling the size of trash trucks on city streets.

“We’ve got these big, heavy trash trucks that are tearing our roads apart,” Cook said. “Road funding is the most difficult thing to get within the city.”

The city also believes privatizing trash will also financially benefit residents.

“What most people don’t realize is the solid waste fee that we have now,” Cook said. “If $10 goes away because it becomes part of the contract, that’s where a lot of people think that their bills are going to go up and become much higher because they feel like, Oh, I’m already getting a good deal. And where we feel like we can get trash somewhere around $25 a month.”

Forehand said he’s skeptical.

“Well, I find it hard to believe that one company can give you a better price,” Wallace said. “It may initially, but eventually they can charge what they want to and they can charge fees they want to in the future. So I don’t like it. Don’t want it.”

The trash item is on the next Callaway City Commission Agenda, May 18, and the meeting will be held in the Callaway Arts and Conference Center at 6 p.m. Those that are unable to attend but would like to speak on the issue can send an email to the Callaway Commission at JPeters@cityofcallaway.com.