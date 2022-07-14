CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway city leaders are looking to fill a commission seat after Ward IV Commissioner Frank Mancinelli unexpectedly passed away two weeks ago.

Mancinelli

His untimely passing left the city with heartache.

“Commissioner Mancinelli, a phenomenal guy,” City Manager Ed Cook said. “Not only personally, but even professionally. It’s going to be a huge loss as we try to move forward to fill his shoes.”

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the city honored Mancinelli with a proclamation dedicated to his life and work in the community.

“It was a very emotional moment to be a part of that and see what the family had to say,” Cook said. “They said he always talked about just how much he loved the city of Callaway and he loved working with the commission and staff.”

With time left on his term, the commission is now looking for someone to fill the Ward IV commission seat.

Candidates must live in Ward IV and have lived in the city of Callaway for the past 36 months.

Applications for the position are open until 5 p.m. on August 17. Commissioners hope to decide on the next Ward IV leader at their August 23 meeting.

“We’re looking forward to having somebody come in and just be a part of the good things that we have going here in the city,” Cook said.