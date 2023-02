Callaway, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire that started around 8:30 Monday night.

Callaway Firefighters and Springfield Fire Department report that a house on 1416 East Park Road was deemed a total loss. The cause is still under investigation and they know it began in the back of the house.

Firefighters stated that the family was able to get out in time, and no one was hurt.