CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Veteran’s Park in Callaway is finally back open after Hurricane Michael destroyed it.

It’s also full of new equipment, but it’s not exactly disability-friendly.

Veteran’s Park is one of four playgrounds that Callaway is trying to make more accessible for children with disabilities.

“One thing we are being very specific about here in Callaway is that we want to make most of the playgrounds completely all-inclusive and that just means we want this to be a place of anybody of any special needs or anything will be welcome to come and enjoy the benefits of having a beautiful park and having the activities they need,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said.

The city is hoping to buy new equipment called a “Bankshot Playcourt”.

Cook said it’s something Bay County has never seen before.



“It’s through a company called Bankshot which is basically playground equipment in the form of basketball that will be for all kids of all ages and disabilities to include autism, ADD, ADHD, and children in wheelchairs. It will also be a fun sport for all kids to enjoy,” Cook said.

Cook said Callaway residents have to travel all the way to the beach for wheelchair-accessible playground equipment, but he hopes soon Veterans Park will be a place for kids with all different types of disabilities.



“Knowing the needs of our community, this is going to be a great amenity to add to it,” Cook said.

The 10-station play court would cost $25,000.

They will decide whether or not to move forward with the installation at the next commission meeting.