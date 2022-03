CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first wildfire of the week started in Callaway on Wednesday afternoon— and it’s still not over yet.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service said the Dogwood Way Fire has grown to 27 acres, but crews are working on putting it out.

On Sunday evening, the fire was reportedly 90 percent contained.

The fire unfortunately destroyed one home and several cars on Wednesday.

Luckily, no one was injured.