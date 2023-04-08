CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local Masonic Lodge hosted an event to give back to local students.

The Callaway Masonic Lodge held its seventh annual ‘Soup for Scholars’ fundraiser.

Each year the Freemasons and Eastern Stars join forces to raise money for their scholarship program.

At the end of every year, the group honors an outgoing senior at both Rutherford High School and Haney Technical School with a scholarship.

The Worshipful Master for Callaway Lodge Harold Snyder explains how they raise money through the ‘Soups for Scholars’’ events.

“So what happened today was once a year we have a soup for scholarship fundraiser and people donate soups,” Snyder said. “We sell tickets for $5 apiece. And we also are in coordination with the Eastern Stars and they’ve brought all the baked goods and we auction them off to the highest bidder and they get to take them home.”

Some of those baked goods were auctioned off for as much as two hundred dollars.

In total, the group raised around $2,000 through their ‘Soups for Scholar’ event.