CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway Ward IV Commissioner Frank Mancinelli died on Wednesday. He was 79.

City manager Eddie Cook confirmed Mancinelli’s passing on Wednesday evening.

Mancinelli is known to the community as a Callaway commissioner and the project manager for the Hurricane Michael Debris Removal Grant with the University of Florida IFAS extension in Bay County.

This is a developing situation, and we will update this article as more information is released.