CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The people of Callaway spoke and their elected officials listened. Trash collection will not be privatized.

“My feeling is if it’s not broke don’t fix it,” a Callaway resident said during comments to the committee.

Hundreds of residents packed into the Callaway Arts and Conference Center for the commission meeting that specifically address the trash topic.

“They all have the big trash cans, which means anything overflowing on the trash can, anything on top of the trash can or anything besides the trash cans are going to end up on the street just like somebody else’s and that car from the truck is going to pick up the trash, dump it, come back and move on here,” another Callaway resident said during comments to the committee.

“You got to stop and pick up anything.”

Over the course of the three-hour meeting, residents were given the opportunity to ask questions and make express their opinion.

“The road damage, we have a lot of garbage pickup vehicles,” another Callaway resident said during comments to the committee. “Can’t we also select separate companies for selected reps that can run that pickup and the landfill is going to be closed? That was in the news today. So that means all the waste you’ve got to go to still for your landfill. And that’s going to be a price increase.”

The privatization was proposed by City Manager Eddie Cook, who argued it would cut costs for residents, be more effective, and be better for the longevity of roadways.

The residents, however, made it clear they do not agree.

“It was a unanimous decision that we have killed this issue,” Callaway Mayor Pamn Henderson said. “The citizens can keep who they want to pick up their garbage and the city is out.”

Henderson said so long as she is in office privatizing trash collection will not be considered again.