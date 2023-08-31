CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Callaway Children’s Fishing Rodeo returns for its 21st year this Saturday, September 2nd at the Callaway Recreational Complex.

The event is completely free and you must be 16 and under as well as accompanied by an adult.

Registration for the event begins at 7 a.m. and the event concludes around 11 a.m.

The first 200 kids to arrive will receive a free rod and reel.

However, you are more than welcome to bring your own.

The event remains a success each and every year due to the support and excitement it gets from the kids and community.

“It’s just a great community event,” said Brent Clayton of the Callaway Leisure Services. “You get 200 or 300 kids around the pond and it’s just so great to see, you know, the community come together and be able to just have fun. It’s a free event, free food, free drinks.”

Prizes will be given out to those who catch the top three biggest fish and the most unique one.

There will also be lessons and clinics for those who are new to fishing.

Free food, drinks, and raffles will also be at Saturday’s event.

For a link to register for this event, click here.