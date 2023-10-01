CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday night the discovery of human remains behind a home in Callaway.

According to their media release, the remains were found in a wooded area behind a home on JH Crews Circle, located in the Shadow Bay neighborhood.

The remains were turned over to a medical examiner as they await official identification.

The office believes the remains are of 84-year-old Stephan Henriques, who had been missing since June 26th.

In a media release in June, the office say his family told them he suffered from dementia.

Mr. Henriques’ identification was found with the remains.