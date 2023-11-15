CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Wednesday, November 15th, a farm-city breakfast was held at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center in honor of National Farm-City Week.

Speeches were given on a farm-to-school program, the Heritage Farm and locally produced food, and even about agriculture education opportunities at Bay County high schools.

Bay County agriculture has grown to a substantial point in the last few years, so having a celebration and recognizing local farms and farmers was very important.

“It showcases what we have to be proud of in Bay County,” said UF/IFAS Bay County Director Scott Jackson. “It also lets people know about maybe some of the secrets of where local food is in Bay County and also in North Florida. We saw some of that today and we also saw some of our rising leaders that are going to be our future generations to make sure that we have sustainable agriculture.”

This is the second year this breakfast has been hosted and event organizers hope they can continue it for years to come.