CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Aldi grocery store in Callaway opened its doors for the first time today as part of a “Soft opening”.

That gave the staff an opportunity to work through any unforeseen problems before the official grand opening tomorrow morning.

Despite a number of grocery stores in the surrounding area, Aldi officials said they are confident the Callaway location will do well.

“There’s a ton of customers,” Vice President of Aldi’s Loxley Division Heather Moore said. “There is a ton of traffic. It’s easy in and out. But we are going to continue to drive that grocery dollar down. The amount of money that our customers are going to be able to save in Callaway is going to be amazing.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place tomorrow at 9 AM.

Afterward, the first 100 shoppers will receive a gift bag of assorted food and drinks along with a gift card ranging from $10 to $100.