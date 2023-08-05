CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a fresh way to learn about health-related businesses in the Bay County Area.

The 2nd annual Callaway Cares Health Fair provides information to attendees ranging from physical health to financial health.

56 vendors set up shop at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center.

Last year the fair was mainly focused on city employees but this year event organizers wanted to focus more on the community.

One vendor says he’s never heard of the event but is very grateful that he got the chance to participate.

“I met a lot of cool people in our business. It’s different products, you know, pet related. That was good for my business when I kind of did a little networking there, met a lot of potential customers,” said Animal Friends Pet Care Owner Chase Reeds.

Reed says one of the best parts about the event was all the food trucks that were there.

Event organizers say they plan on following through and doing the event again next year in the same place.

The leisure services director says if you want to be a vendor in the future to contact Callaway leisure services to get on the list before spots fill up.