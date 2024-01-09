CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – While no tornadoes were confirmed in the Callaway area Tuesday morning, devastating winds wreaked havoc on several homes.

Callaway residents are no strangers to catastrophic weather events, including Sherri Elliott, who has lived in her neighborhood for 21 years.

“Hurricane Michael over here in Callaway, it was like an atomic bomb just dropped off,” Elliott said. “It was bad. But today it was almost, it could have been just as bad.”

On Tuesday morning, Elliott says some of those past traumas from Hurricane Michael (2018) resurfaced.

“Winds was just blowing like crazy,” Elliot said. “And I said, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ And the trees was just going real crazy. I heard a loud boom and I yelled at my dog, ‘Come on let’s go!’ And she was running behind me, but she wasn’t running fast enough, so I picked her up and we went and stood in the hallway.”

When the storm had passed, Elliott walked outside to assess the damage.

“And then when I came outside, I looked to the left of me, which is my cousin’s apartment, there behind me, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ And I just couldn’t believe it was happening,” Elliott said.

High winds had stripped away the entire roof of the duplex next to Elliott’s home on Chipewa Street, taking a wall of an upstairs bedroom along with it.

Elliott said the remnants could be found a block away on Cherry Street.

“Most of her roof is sitting in somebody’s front yard is sitting next to the yard on the corner, and then the rest of her ceiling, you know, the fiberglass, the foam, all of that is just spread all the way down on the fence, going down Cherry Street.”

Elliott’s cousin and duplex neighbor escaped the ruined house with no physical injuries.

“We survived,” Eilliott said. “And like I told her, I said, ‘Thank God you’re alive. That’s all that matters. You know, your house can be replaced, but not you.'”