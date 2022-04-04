CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County code enforcement officials said Greg Walsingham’s property has been cluttered and breaking property codes for years.

“Here we are, just a few months after we clean the property, he brought the trash and the junk back onto his property— and a large amount of it,” Bay County’s Code Enforcement Manager Kathi Ashman said.

Ashman said they’re going to clean it again. This time, they’re planning on demolishing a couple of unsafe structures on the land as well.

Walsingham is not happy with code enforcement officials.

“They’re punks,” Walsingham said. “That’s what somebody’s worked their whole life for and you know, one individual up in a courtroom you know his literal words as we walked out he said, “Hey, see guys, that was easy.”

Walsingham had 30 days to bring everything up to code. He was told to remove all his junk and derelict vehicles.

He was also given the choice to submit engineering plans to prove he was working on making his structures safe.

Walsingham failed to meet the requirements within the 30-day time frame.

“We allowed an extra month to see if he was going to appeal it any further… He did not,” Ashman said. “So we are proceeding with cleaning.”

Walsingham said he feels betrayed.

“Our county needs to have more of an approach to helping instead of hurting,” Walsingham said. “You know, I thought we were all supposed to be together.”

Over the next several days, officials will be tearing down Walsingham’s house and auctioning off the items around it.

Walsingham said he doesn’t know where to go from here.