CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Callaway Fire Department unveiled a brand-new firetruck earlier today.

It took over nine months to purchase the new firetruck and the department was lucky enough for it to become a duplicate of the other truck the station has.

The truck will hold all standard fire equipment including hoses, axes, nozzles, and other gear.

Callaway Fire Department staff is very grateful for not only the new equipment they have at their disposal but also the support they have received from the citizens of Callaway.

“It means a lot, it means a lot to the crews here,” said Callaway Fire Chief David Joyner. “Even the citizens that even showed up today. We’re thankful that we have this resource to protect the citizens and the visitors of Callaway.”

Callaway city commissioners, Mayor Pamn Anderson, city managers, and financial directors also played a big role in getting the new firetruck to Callaway.