PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two buses crashed on Highway 77 outside Deane Bozeman School Wednesday afternoon.

Injuries have been reported and first responders were on scene.

“The southbound inside lane of Hwy 77 in front of Bozeman School is currently blocked,” Bay County Sheriff’s officials wrote on Facebook. “There has been an accident between two school buses. There are students on both buses. BCSO, EMS, and FHP are on scene. Does not appear to be any life-threatening injuries at this time. The FHP will be investigating.”

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.