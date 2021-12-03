Bundle of Hope collecting gifts for ‘Children Left Behind’ Christmas giveaway

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bundle of Hope is collecting gifts to give children in Bay County a very special Christmas this year.

Bundle of Hope is a private adoption agency in Panama City, and for the past three years, they have put on ‘Children Left Behind’ Christmas gifting. This year they are helping around 400 children.

During this time, there are trees set up around various locations in Bay County filled with tags. The tags have a child’s name, clothes and shoe sizes, and the child’s gift wish list. People can come by and pull one of the tags, then donate unwrapped gifts for that child by Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The following businesses are drop-off locations:

– Lighthouse Church

– Rx Express Pharmacy

– Outback Steakhouse

– Sun Dermatology

– Steak n’ Shake

– State Attorney’s Office

– Little Mustard Seed

– Ocean Oriental Market

– Grand Marlin Restaurant

– J. Michael’s Restaurant

– Hairology

– Mr. Surf’s and Coffee Shop

– Bay County Emergency Operations Center

The gifts can be dropped back off at the location of the trees, or to Bundle of Hope, located at 433 Harrison Ave. in Panama City.

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 11, there is a ‘Children Left Behind’ Christmas party at Sisters of the Sea on Thomas Drive. Parents and Santa’s elves will bring out the presents to the child on their card.

For more information, watch our interview from News 13 This Morning.