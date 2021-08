LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven city officials announced Tuesday morning the water is safe to drink and residents no longer have to boil their water.

Related Content City of Lynn Haven issues water boil notice

Officials issued a precautionary boil water notice July 29 after one of the city’s water plants was struck by lightning. Officials said the lightning strike took out their back up generator and transfer switch, resulting in a loss of pressure and chlorination.