PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – For the 37th year, boats will be lighting up the waters of St. Andrew Bay as part of the Boat Parade of Lights.

The route starts from the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 9th, and travels west by Historic Downtown Panama City before concluding at the Hathaway Bridge.

There are plenty of chances to watch the parade from the shoreline at spots like the Panama City and St. Andrew marinas, or other waterfront venues along the route.

This year also has added special significance because it is the first year the parade has been hosted since Hurricane Michael.

“It’s really special this year because it’s the first year that we’ve been able to have it since Hurricane Michael,” said Destination Panama City CEO Jennifer Vigil. “We would really like to see everyone come out and enjoy St. Andrew Bay. It’s really what makes Panama City, Panama City.”

There are still chances to have your boat in the parade, you can contact Melissa Bowman at 850-215-1700 to enter.

Parade spectators can also vote on their favorite boat and the winner will be awarded a special gift basket filled with lots of prizes.