PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Big Brothers of Big Sisters of Northwest Florida fosters one-on-one mentoring throughout Bay and Okaloosa counties.

Right now, there is a dire need for more male mentors to volunteer.

There are 80 kids on the waitlist for a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. 60 of those children are boys.

The non-profit aims to always pair a boy who is 10 years of age and older, with a male mentor. Often, parents request male mentors for their son, because the child needs a man to look up to.

Big Brother, Michael Gandara, with his Little Brother, Braylen

Michael Gandara became a mentor, or ‘Big Brother’ nearly two years ago after he was stationed in Panama City with the U.S. Coast Guard.

“I enjoy our time together,” said Gandara. He and his ‘little brother,’ Braylen, do a variety of things together.

“He challenges me in different ways and I think we’re both growing and developing into better people.”

Gandara said he likes to focus on expanding his idea of what he [Braylen] can do when it comes to potential dreams and goals.

Deantre Pate has also been a Big Brother for two years. As an airman at Tyndall Air Force Base, he sought out this program shortly after he was stationed here.

Big Brother, Deantre Pate, with his Little Brother, Ashton

“I was actually blessed enough in my life to have somebody that was that mentor when I was young,” said Pate. “He really transformed the way that I lived and he really instilled on me to give back.”

Pate was also a Big Brother with the organization at his previous assignment.

Pate and his Little Brother, Ashton, do a variety of things from participating in sports to experiencing animal encounters.

“You don’t have to give every second of every day to that match, or that to child, but one of the big things is sharing what little time you have,” said Pate.

If you’re interested in becoming a mentor and learning more about the commitment, there is a networking event on Aug. 31 at El Weirdo Taco Pub from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There is no need to sign up or register ahead of time.

You can also call Match Specialist, Leanne Gaudet, at (850) 763-KIDS.