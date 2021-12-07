Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army’s ‘Red Kettle Campaign’

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Salvation Army of Panama City is looking for holiday volunteers for their Red Kettle Campaign.

Volunteers will ring bells in front of the red kettles that are set up around Bay County to help raise money for the organization.

According to The Salvation Army Facebook page, every dollar collected in the red kettles supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year. That includes feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to children, and hosting after-school programs. This year, The Salvation Army Panama City is hoping to collect around $80,000.

If you would like to volunteer to be a bell ringer for The Salvation Army, you can sign up online.

News 13 team members will be ringing the bell at a few different locations in Bay County leading up to Christmas. If you’d like to meet them and make a donation to the Red Kettle Campaign, here is a list of dates, locations and times you can find our crew:

Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 12-2 p.m. CST at the Lynn Haven Walmart grocery door (off Hwy 77)

Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 12-2 p.m. CST at the Panama City Walmart main entrance (off W 23rd St.)

Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 12-2 p.m. CST at the Panama City Beach Pier Park Walmart retail door

Major Edward Binnix, Corps Officer, said The Salvation Army Panama City also recently received a gift of a 40-foot shower unit with eight showers inside, that is self-contained with its own tanks and water heaters. He said they will use it to help those in the community who do not have access to good hygiene. Major Binnix said it was about a $75,000 gift, and they now need about a one-ton truck to help them pull it.

You can contact The Salvation Army Panama City at (850)-769-5259. For more information, watch our interview from News 13 Midday.