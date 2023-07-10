PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Big Brothers of Big Sisters of Northwest Florida fosters one-on-one mentoring throughout Bay and Okaloosa counties.

In Bay County, there are 22 kids waiting for a mentor. This means 22 kids are signed up and ready to be matched with a mentor. However, the non-profit organization lacks the mentors to pair them with.

Even though kids are out of school, the organization works year-round to pair youth with mentors. These relationships are set to last beyond just the school year.

The agency asks for a one year commitment from mentors and to spend time with their mentee or “little” once a week, or every other week.

Jacqueline Crow became a ‘Big Sister’ after she joined the Florida National Guard in 2020.

Crow loves being a role model to her ‘Little Sister,’ Naomi, 11.

“My little sister is the smartest, funniest, most creative little girl on the planet,” said Crow.

She said they do volunteer work together, hang out at home and watch movies, and do a variety of outdoor activities.

“We even ran a 5K one year,” said Crow.

Crow also enjoys sharing her passion for reading with Naomi.

“A lot of times, when she shows up to the house, I’ll have a book for her.”

Senior Match Specialist, Leanne Gaudet, with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida encouraged those who are interested in volunteering, to reach out.

You can call 763-KIDS to learn more about the organization and inquire about volunteering. You can also learn more online here.

Crow encouraged those interested to make that phone call.

“Your presence is really all that matters to these kids,” said Crow. “And being consistent, and being constant.”