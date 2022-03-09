BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Evacuees in all shapes and species began trickling back into Bear Creek Wednesday.

The rain doused the flames in Bear Creek enough for emergency officials to lift the mandatory evacuation orders.

John Beard, a long-time resident of Bear Creek, said his family heard the Bertha Swamp Road fire was inching closer to their home off of Ed Lee Road, so they packed emergency bags just in case.

“A mandatory evacuation order came through, and we literally put everything in both vehicles and just left to Dothan,” Beard said.

He saw ash falling into his yard as his family was packing.

“I flooded the yard and put sprinklers on the roof,” Beard said.

Once the wind direction changed and the rain started Wednesday, they were finally able to return home.

“I was worried about what I wouldn’t see,” Beard said. “This house, my grandfather built this house in 1960, and I was sick to my stomach just thinking about losing the house.”

He pulled up to his house, which was untouched by flames. Some others were just as lucky.

“Hope hotel is what we call it,” Hope Project Director and Founder David Trogdon said.

Many endangered animals in Bear Creek were brought to the Hope Project in Fountain.

“We were able to pick up two horses and all of these goats,” Trogdon said.

These goats will be able to return to their home in Bear Creek Friday.

“Hopefully this chapter of wildfires is coming to a close,” Trogdon said.

Some of the goats gave birth to four kids while at the hope project. Beard and his family compare evacuating from the Bertha fire to that of Hurricane Michael. Except they were not as lucky three years ago.

The fires did not destroy any homes in Bear Creek.