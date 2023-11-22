PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Even though Thanksgiving is right around the corner it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas and this weekend Visit Panama City Beach is hosting its annual Beach Home for the Holidays event.

The holiday celebration will be hosted at Aaron Bessant Park on Friday, November 24th, and Saturday, November 25th with doors opening at 3:30 p.m.

There will be performances from acapella groups and an orchestra, movies, fireworks, and Santa will even be stopping by.

This event serves as a perfect opportunity to begin creating a new holiday tradition with the entire family.

“This annual event is incredible to really kick off the holiday festivities here in Panama City Beach,” said Visit Panama City Beach Chief Marketing Officer Jayna Leach. “We just encourage all the families here in the area to create a new family tradition and come join us.”

Along with all the fun activities, there will be plenty of local vendors and food trucks.

It is a completely free event to attend and is open to all.