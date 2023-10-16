LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – This weekend the Mosley Theatre Program is presenting the play ‘Clue: High School Edition.’

There will be three showings of the play, Friday, October 20th, at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, October 21st at 2:30 and 7 p.m.

The play is a farce meets murder mystery that is based on both the movie and the popular board game.

The decision to create and cast this performance may have taken a while… but the students felt it suited them perfectly.

“We sat down over the summer and looked at it, read through it, and we both thought that it was going to be a great fit for the students that we currently have,” said ‘Clue: High School Edition’ Director Jessica Dobos. “It was a great opportunity for them to really work with getting into these different types of characters they wouldn’t normally get to do.”

The Mosley Theatre Program also has plans for a spring show, so if you can’t make it this weekend don’t worry.

Tickets are $10 for students as well as seniors and $15 for everyone else interested in attending.

