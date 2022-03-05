BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools have not made any decisions about whether or not their school schedule will change for Monday. They said they plan for all schools to be open as usual.

School officials said they will be monitoring the fires and remain in close contact with emergency officials.

If anything changes with their usual school schedule they will use their social media, automated phone calls, emails to update parents/guardians and staff.

“Our hearts are with all of those who have directly been impacted by the fires and we stand in awe of the first responders from our community and other communities who are doing all they can to bring an end to this terrible devastation,” BDS Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said.