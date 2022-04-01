BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Technology is playing a big role in fighting crime.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is taking full advantage of a program that could help catch criminals.

This new program is called the Bay Real-Time Operations Center, or BAYROC.

This system will allow for security camera footage to be used for public safety. Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said they already use security cameras in public places, but starting Friday, they are rolling out this new addition.

This will allow residents and businesses to register their personal doorbell cameras. Sheriff Ford told Bay County Chamber members that this extension will allow them to solve even more crimes.

“So if we have a crime that happens in that neighborhood, we are then able to send an email to those in that area who’s registered, requesting their footage, and then they have a way that they can upload that footage to us,” Ford said. “You don’t have to sign up if you are uncomfortable with it.”

Ford said they are also adding a new system for businesses. They can purchase a device to allow the county’s crime center to access their cameras in real-time. Ford said this system will be helpful in emergencies.

To learn more about how you can help in emergencies, using your at-home security cameras, visit or call the BCSO.