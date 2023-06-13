BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s officials are asking the community to work together to keep Bay County safe.

Inspector Jonathan Morris was in studio to discuss all the details on a new program ‘BAYROC’. This allows homeowners with security cameras to log their names and addresses so that should there be crime in their area, Bay County Sheriff’s Office can send out a group email to everyone in the system.

The video may show who the suspect is and where their car is driving. Click here to register your cameras.

For more information, you can watch the full interview from News 13 Midday above!