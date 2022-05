BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a two-vehicle crash caused a car to become engulfed in flames Tuesday evening.

BCSO officials said the accident happened on John Pitts Road near Pinetree Road. John Pitts Road was closed down as a result.

Local EMS responded to the scene, and The Florida Highway Patrol will be conducting an investigation.

Law enforcement asks motorists to avoid the area.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.