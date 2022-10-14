PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m. Friday morning, a student reported that they received a message on Snapchat that there would be violence on the campus of Rutherford High School Friday.

The school was placed under lockdown and about 40 minutes later, two phone calls were received by 911, according to BCSO.

On the first call, the caller stated that “he was coming” to the campus, then hung up. The other call was placed but no one spoke, records state.

Investigators said they quickly determined the calls had come from within the school. Two juvenile girls were located and interviewed.

According to deputies, the juveniles said they made the calls but had nothing to do with the original threat on Snapchat.

Both girls have been charged with misuse of 911 and have been suspended.

The investigation into the original threat is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest of the person who posted the threat.