BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you have some prescription drugs that you no longer need but don’t know what to do with, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has got you covered.

On Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. BCSO is hosting a community partnership take-back day.

Anyone in the community can bring unused, unwanted or expired prescription medication for safe disposal.

This event is in collaboration with the Northwest Florida Health Network.

It will be held at the sheriff’s office on Highway 77.