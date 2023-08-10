Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — A Kyle, Texas man sent sexually explicit photos of himself to a 15-year-old and then tried to blackmail the teen, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Deputies said they were notified on July 31 that 35-year-old Omar Villagran was sending the messages to the child.

“Through the course of those messages, Villagran became more hostile and threatening towards the child, including threats towards the child’s family,” deputies wrote. “With assistance from FBI agents out of Austin, Texas, a search warrant was served on Villagran’s house.”

After the search Villagran was interviewed and confirmed to be the suspect responsible for the messages, deputies wrote. They added that investigators identified two other children he was extorting in a similar fashion.

Villagran was taken into custody in Texas and held on outstanding warrants from Bay County for extortion, as well as four counts of transmission of harmful materials to a minor.

Deputies said more charges are expected in the case.