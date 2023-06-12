BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A vehicle accident shut down Star Avenue and Nadine Road in Bay County Monday evening, deputies said.

According to a news release by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the intersection of Star Road, and Nadine Road is currently blocked off due to a vehicle accident.

The estimated length of the closure is unknown and deputies state that residents should use Star Avenue to Frank Hough Road as a detour until the roadblock is cleared.

Any information about the vehicle accident is also unknown at this time.

News 13 will continue to update this story with more information when it becomes available.